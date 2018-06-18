Tesla severance agreements may restrict whistleblowers

Worker safety has been a growing issue for Tesla following a report by the news outlet Reveal in April that said Tesla has been leaving employee injuries out of required reports to make its safety record look better. The company has subsequently become the subject of a probe by California's Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Claims by hourly workers of unsafe conditions at Tesla's Fremont, Calif. assembly plant have long dogged the automaker and have fueled efforts to unionize the plant.
A Tesla spokesman told Bloomberg the company uses the language about safety issues to ensure that issues are addressed and that employees who don't believe those words apply to their case should come forward and share their concerns. Labor experts say the language will likely discourage former workers from speaking out, or keep them from being taken seriously if they do.
Meanwhile, founder Elon Musk spent the weekend on Twitter outlining his views of socialism (summary: socialists lack a sense of humor) along with some disdain for the UAW. The latter came in a tweet with a link to a story about a federal probe of the UAW, which he dismissed sardonically as a "Great organization."
By the way, I am actually a socialist. Just not the kind that shifts resources from most productive to least productive, pretending to do good, while actually causing harm. True socialism seeks greatest good for all.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2018
