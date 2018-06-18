Audi R8 V6 reported on the way again

Autocar reports, again, that an Audi R8 V6 will arrive this year "as part of a model facelift." This makes the UK magazine either the boy who cried wolf, or the prophetic Cassandra that not all are prepared to believe. Our last post on the R8 V6 in March fell firmly in the "Nay" column, when Road & Track reported an Audi spokesperson saying, "There is no V6 planned for the R8." Swinging back to the "Yay" camp, Autocar, citing "Audi officials," says not only will it come shortly, it will use the same 2.9-liter V6 as the RS4 and RS5, and also the Porsche Panamera.
Audi and Porsche jointly developed the 90-degree bent-six as part of a modular engine family with the unwieldy project name "Konzern Vee Otto Motoren," or just KoVoMo to its friends. Although the baseline design uses cylinders with 500-cc capacities up to a 4.0-liter V8, an early report on the powerplants said, "Tolerances built into the architecture of the new engines will allow them to be scaled in capacity." That's how you get this 2.9-liter V6, or a potential 2.5-liter V6 in the future.
The 3.0-liter single-turbo V6 in the Audi S4 also comes from the KoVoMo range, but the 2.9-liter adds a second turbocharger. Autocar says the TT V6 will come in more than one output. The highest of these, according to a RT report before that mag predicted the R8 V6's doom, could offer more than 500 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. We find it unlikely the V6 — should it arrive — would cross that barrier, since that would put it perilously close to the current 540-hp V10 model when considering the lighter weight. The Audi RS4 and RS5 make 450 hp and 442 lb-ft. Should the R8 V6 come in that output, it would match the old R8 V8s power number and exceed the former's torque figure by 125 lb-ft.
Now we wait to see if it actually happens. So we're just going to leave this news right here and walk away.
