Ford raises F-150 SVT Raptor price for second time on 2018 models

When you have a winner, take advantage of it. That's clearly the motto at Ford with the F-150 SVT Raptor, with the automaker having just raised the price on the 2018 model for the second time this model year. The hike comes without any change in standard equipment, and before the updated 2019 model comes with more and better standard kit and options. The Raptor isn't alone in such subterfuge, the Jeep Wrangler having already gone up in price twice this year. The Wrangler, though, is a brand new once-a-decade model that Jeep still can't make enough of.
When the 2018 Raptor went on sale last year, the Super Cab model cost $49,785 plus $1,295 for destination. In December of last year, Ford raised the price by $430, which was a $330 increase in the Raptor MSRP and $100 more for destination for all F-150 models. As of last week, as CarsDirect discovered, Raptor order guides showed another price bump of $660, which was $560 added to the truck's MSRP, and another $100 tacked onto the destination charge for all F-150 vehicles. That makes the price of the least expensive Raptor now $52,170, which is $1,090 more than when it went on sale. The Super Cab Raptor went up by the same amount, now needing $55,155 to get out the door.
The 2019 Raptor will bring new colors, electronically adjustable Fox Racing shocks, Trail Control — a sort of low-speed cruise control for off-road, new beadlock-capable wheels, and optional Recaro seats. The Raptor hasn't seen an incentive since birth, so anyone looking for the best deal on a 2018 model will want to wait until the 2019's go on sale. And even then, good luck.
Ford worked the same juju on the F-150 Limited, boosting the price by $610 to $62,855 for the 4x2 and $66,280 for the 4x4, after the $1,495 destination.
