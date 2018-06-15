Volvo teases new S60 days before official reveal

Volvo has published some teasers about its upcoming next-generation S60, which will be officially unveiled on June 20. The sleek sedan will undoubtedly inherit the front-end design worn by the new V60 sibling, complete with the "Thor's Hammer" headlights that have become the hallmark of fresh Volvos.
The S60 will also benefit from the new, performance-oriented Polestar Engineered trim level, offered for the range-topping T8 plug-in hybrid version. And as Volvo announced earlier, the S60 will not come with a diesel engine option, making it the first non-diesel Volvo in decades. In addition, the entire S60 production will be centered to the new manufacturing facility in Charleston, South Carolina. This makes the car the first U.S.-built Volvo, though not the first one made in North America, as Volvo used to have an assembly plant in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Volvo's teaser material can be seen over at Instagram, where the carmaker is also showing detail shots of the S60 as Instagram stories. The grey car seen in this video bears a small Polestar emblem on its front grille, meaning it's the Polestar Engineered version with 415 horsepower and almost 500 pound-feet out of the hybrid-enhanced, turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine. The official reveal is only five days away.
