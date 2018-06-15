Teacher gets free car for his role stopping Indiana school shooting

Jason Seaman, the seventh-grade science teacher who was shot three times but was credited for helping avert a worse tragedy in a school shooting last month in Indiana is the recipient of a new 2018 Hyundai Elantra, courtesy of a local dealership.
The Ed Napoleon Automotive Group is also donating money to the 13-year-old girl who was shot seven times in the May 25 shooting, saying it plans to donate $25 for every car sold between Memorial Day and Father's Day at its four Indianapolis-area dealerships to Ella Whistler's medical expenses and therapy.
"As I read more and more about Jason, I heard him say he didn't think what he did was that heroic because it was the only acceptable action to take," Brian Napoleon, director of Midwest operations at the dealer group, told TV station Fox 59. "In my mind that way of thinking is what makes him a hero to me."
The shooting took place on May 25 at a middle school in Noblesville, Ind., when a student asked for permission to leave the classroom and then returned armed with two handguns and opened fire. Students in the classroom said Seaman, a 29-year-old seventh-grade science teacher, tackled the boy to the ground and yelled for students to call 911.
Whistler remains hospitalized in stable condition and reportedly faces a long recovery. Seaman underwent surgery after being shot through the abdomen, in the hip and forearm but was released the next day.
Seaman was in court earlier this week to attend the hearing for the accused shooter, one of his students, whose name is not being released because he is not being charged as an adult. The boy, who is 13, faces 11 charges.
"People just want to say thank you and be nice," Seaman told the Indianapolis Star. "I don't like the attention. It's not that I'm not receptive to it. I'd rather be the guy who just moves around and nobody notices. But it's just people being nice, so I think I can be OK with that."
He said he's visited Whistler in the hospital every week since the shooting. Several other organizations are organizing fundraisers to assist in her recovery.
