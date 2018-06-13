McLaren reveals top-exit exhaust of new model, announces launch date

McLaren just released some more tidbits of info about its next car, including a new teaser image. This one explains the lack of the exhaust in the last photo: The exhaust comes out of the top of the engine cover. Two big outlets sit at the back and center of the engine cover, and it looks like they're just ahead of the retractable rear spoiler. They certainly look cool, probably sound cool, and we wouldn't be surprised if there's a performance reason behind this placement.
Besides the sneak peek at the exhaust, McLaren made a few broad statements about the car. It said that it will be more powerful and lighter than whatever it's based on.The company also indicated earlier that the car will be very hardcore and uncompromised. From the previous teaser, we're fairly certain the car is based on the Sports Series McLarens that include the 570S, 570GT and 570S Spyder in the U.S., and the 540C in other markets. Since the names of the cars are based on horsepower, and this one will make more than the current 570 models, it probably won't use the 570 moniker.
We also won't have to wait too long to see the car revealed. The company will show it off on June 28 at 7 a.m. Eastern time. We'll then get to see it in action when it heads up the hill at Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 12.
Related Video:
