Fiat adds Adventurer Edition package to 2018 500X compact crossover

Fiat says it will offer the 2018 500X in a new Adventurer Edition package starting this summer, adding a rugged outdoors theme to its quirky Italian subcompact crossover.
The Adventurer Edition is based on the 500X Trekking model, and its more sporty front and rear fascia designs. It adds 18-inch aluminum wheels, black roof rails, crossbars, orange mirror caps and body-side graphics along the bottom of the doors. It also gets front and rear splash guards. Inside, buyers get a molded rear cargo tray and all-weather front and rear slush mats.
It'll come in a choice of four exterior paint colors: a white clear coat, black clear coat, graphite grey and grey metallic. Interior color choices are black or brown.
The 500X Trekking is equipped with a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter inline-four-cylinder engine that produces 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque and is mated to a nine-speed automatic. It's available with front- or all-wheel drive, the latter of which uses a disconnecting rear axle to improve efficiency when all-wheel-drive isn't needed. It also comes with a slew of advanced safety technologies and a Uconnect 7-inch infotainment touchscreen.
Choosing the Adventurer Edition package will add $945 to the $24,680 starting price for front-wheel drive and the $26,580 floor for all-wheel-drive-equipped version. Both include Fiat's $995 destination charge.
Related Video:
The Adventurer Edition is based on the 500X Trekking model, and its more sporty front and rear fascia designs. It adds 18-inch aluminum wheels, black roof rails, crossbars, orange mirror caps and body-side graphics along the bottom of the doors. It also gets front and rear splash guards. Inside, buyers get a molded rear cargo tray and all-weather front and rear slush mats.
It'll come in a choice of four exterior paint colors: a white clear coat, black clear coat, graphite grey and grey metallic. Interior color choices are black or brown.
The 500X Trekking is equipped with a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter inline-four-cylinder engine that produces 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque and is mated to a nine-speed automatic. It's available with front- or all-wheel drive, the latter of which uses a disconnecting rear axle to improve efficiency when all-wheel-drive isn't needed. It also comes with a slew of advanced safety technologies and a Uconnect 7-inch infotainment touchscreen.
Choosing the Adventurer Edition package will add $945 to the $24,680 starting price for front-wheel drive and the $26,580 floor for all-wheel-drive-equipped version. Both include Fiat's $995 destination charge.
Related Video: