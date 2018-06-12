2019 GMC Yukon Graphite Edition offers Denali engine and features without the chrome

A sporty-looking option package called RST was recently introduced for the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban that also offered the option of a 6.2-liter V8 and magnetic suspension. Now GMC is getting in on the action with the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL Graphite Edition. The trim package adds a number of visual enhancements, and, if you're so inclined, has a performance version with the same 6.2-liter V8 and magnetic suspension as the Tahoe RST and Yukon Denali.
As for appearances, the Graphite Edition adds black trim almost everywhere, including the roof rails, grille, fog light surrounds, and window surrounds. It also adds 22-inch wheels, regardless of whether it's just the appearance version or the performance version. The appearance package has machined-finish wheels, and the performance package has black painted wheels.
As previously mentioned, the performance version of the Graphite Edition adds magnetic suspension and the 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque found on the Denali and the Tahoe and Suburban RSTs. It's coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and gets a rear axle ratio of 3.23:1. It also gets a few other Denali features such as a color heads-up display, Bose noise cancellation, a 170-amp alternator, and a trailer brake controller. The Graphite Edition can be had with both two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.
The Graphite Edition can only be had on Yukon and Yukon XL SLT models. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but it's likely it will be a bit more affordable than buying a Denali model.
