Domino's fixes roads with ‘Paving for Pizza’ initiative

Domino's Pizza (now just Domino's) started here in Michigan in the 1960s, when the state was the center of the automotive universe. Since then, Domino's has thrived. Michigan's roads, not so much, as you've probably heard us complain about (it does allow us to give the suspensions of the cars we test a thorough shakedown, though). A big pothole can do a number on a pizza in transit, too. It's not just a Michigan problem, though. America's infrastructure needs all the help it can get. Domino's is here to lend a hand, the company has announced, with its new "Paving for Pizza" initiative.
"Potholes, cracks, and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino's," the Paving for Pizza website reads. "We can't stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped, or your boxes get flipped. So we're helping to pave in towns across the country to save your good pizza from these bad roads."
To show the damage crummy roads can do to your pie, the website shows in-box footage of pizza getting pretty messed up under a variety of road conditions. Fair warning: It's gruesome.
Customers can go to the site and nominate their town. Domino's will work with selected municipalities to fix roads that affect customers and their prized pizza. Through the program, Domino's has already helped improve roads in Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Del.; Athens, Ga., and Burbank, Calif. "Facing an already harsher winter than usual for Delaware, this is an opportunity to get additional money to stretch our city's limited resources," said Eric Norenberg, city manager of Milford, where Paving for Pizza filled 40 potholes over 10 hours.
It's also an opportunity for some marketing for Domino's. The crews put up "Paving for Pizza" signs, use branded steamrollers, and even spray-paint the Domino's logo on the patched potholes.
