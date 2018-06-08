Porsche 911 Speedster Concept is a sleek drop-top GT3

Few names in Porsche history are as iconic as Speedster. It traces its roots back to the 1950s with the Porsche 356 Speedster. Since then, several extremely limited-edition models have been released, most recently the 997-generation 911 Speedster back in 2010. Recently, we've seen spy shots of a new model based on the current 991 platform. We get a nice teaser of the new car thanks to the new Porsche 911 Speedster Concept.
Visually, the 911 Speedster Concept looks quite a bit like a Carrera 4 Cabriolet with a new rear decklid. The windshield is shorter and has a different angle than the standard model. The side windows are shorter as well. The idea was to give it a hunkered-down appearance, similar to the old 356. The carbon fiber rear decklid rests behind the front seats and hides a new rollbar. No rear seats for this car. A Plexiglass wind blocker is etched with "70 Years of Porsche."
The car also focuses on weight savings. Instead of a convertible top, the Speedster Concept has a tonneau cover to keep out the elements. The navigation, radio and air conditioning systems have all been removed, and the front bucket seats are made from carbon fiber. In addition to the decklid, the front fenders and trunk lid are made from carbon fiber.
The silver and white paint is meant to harken back to classic Porsche race cars. The same goes for the '50s-style central fuel cap, the door mirrors and the Xs on the headlights. The latter was inspired by the tape that was put on racing car headlights to prevent chipping and to keep them in one piece if they broke. The B-pillar and rear bumper have gold-plated "Speedster" logos.
While the bodywork comes from a Carrera 4 Cabriolet, the chassis is based on the new 911 GT3. That means there's a 500 horsepower naturally-aspirated flat-six with a 9,000 rpm redline resting behind the rear wheels. Power is sent to the center-lock 21-inch Fuchs-design wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. The titanium exhaust comes straight from Porsche's GT division in Weissach.
While there's been nothing confirmed for production, look for a full production version sometime soon.
