Lexus RC F and GS F 10th Anniversary Editions are all black and blue

Lexus's F marque, the letter affixed to sport-tuned and performance models, debuted just over 10 years ago when the IS F hit dealer showrooms. The V8-powered sedan was a direct competitor to the tried and true BMW M3. The IS F was followed by the V10-powered LFA, RC F coupe and GS F sedan. In celebration of the F sub-brand's 10th anniversary, Lexus is rolling out two new limited edition variants of the RC F and GS F. In America, only 240 RC Fs and 100 GS Fs will be available.
There is a price to pay for exclusivity. The RC F 10th Anniversary Edition starts at $80,810, a $16,160 premium over the standard model. It's not just special badging. The new model comes standard with the Performance Package, Triple Beam headlights and Intuitive Park Assist. Those three options will run you $7,160 on their own. At $89,350, the GS F 10th Anniversary Edition is only a $5,000 premium over the standard model.
Both cars come with matte Nebula Grey paint, 19-inch black BBS wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, and Brembo brakes with blue calipers. The RC F has blue leather seating with white accents up front as well as blue accents on the shift knob, steering wheel and instrument panel cover. The GS F gets blue leather seating both front and rear. There are blue carbon-fiber accents, blue suede on the dash and blue seat belts. Additionally, the GS F gets blue leather on the steering wheel, console and shift knob.
The RC F and GS F are still powered by a 467 horsepower naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Both cars also pack a torque vectoring differential. Look for these special edition models later this year.
