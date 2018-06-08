2019 Dodge Charger SRT revealed in spy shots before reveal

Last month, Dodge teased the updated 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and its new grille with air intakes. Now we get to see it before its full debut thanks to these spy shots. We can see that the grille is one of the few things that has changed for the 2019 model year. It also appears to have a new hood that has extractor vents farther back than on the current model. We can also see that this new grille is on an SRT 392 Scat Pack model, not the Hellcat teased a month ago. This seems to imply the grille will be applied to all Charger SRT models, or at least offered as an option.
Aside from the grille and the hood, the rest of this new Charger looks like the outgoing version. The bumpers, spoiler, side skirts and lights all seem to be carryover. As such, we're not expecting anything else to change radically under the hood or chassis. There's a possibility one or two engines pick up a few horsepower, but we don't expect much more than that.
If anything else changes to the 2019 Charger, it will probably consist of colors, options and maybe even another trim level. We'll know more about it when it makes its official debut this summer. An updated version of the Challenger will be revealed at the same time.
