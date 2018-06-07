Spy Shots

2019 Suzuki Jimny images leaked — first new generation in 20 years

The new Jimny was photographed at a preview event in Japan

Jun 7th 2018 at 8:45AM
The new-generation Suzuki Jimny is ready for a reveal. Photos of a production version shown at a preview event leaked online via Instagram, and they show a front shot and a front three-quarter shot of the completely redesigned small SUV.

The lines and side sheetmetal pressings of the no-nonsense, go-anywhere Jimny are a clear nod to classic '70s and '80s models. The Australian website CarAdvice notes that the lime green Jimny seen here is clearly a home market version without any wheel arch extensions, as the vehicle needs to be as narrow as possible to comply with Japanese width regulations — it is alsos likely that the Jimny here is powered with a 660cc engine from the tiny kei car class.

Outside of Japan, the hips might be wider, and a recent spy shot depicting finished vehicles at the factory shows slightly wider wheel arches. Every millimeter counts, it seems — just when you want to avoid scraping a rock on an off-road trail.


Export market Jimnys should have a one-liter turbo or a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter unit. Inside, the Jimny will feature a hard-wearing interior with a chunky dashboard, a render of which was also leaked online a short while ago. Everything about that dash appears to be designed with functionality as the top requirement, with just a large central touchscreen serving as a reminder that we're getting closer to 2020, not 1980. The 2019 model year Jimny is expected to hit Suzuki-selling markets by late 2018. Jimny updates are few and far between, as the current generation was first introduced a solid 20 years ago.




  • Image Credit: Suzukinfluencer/Instagram
