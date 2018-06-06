GM will expand Super Cruise to entire U.S. lineup after 2020

General Motors plans to bring its Super Cruise semi-autonomous highway driving technology to its entire U.S. lineup after it rolls it out to all Cadillac vehicles in 2020.
Mark Reuss, GM's executive vice president for global product development, made the announcement at the Intelligent Transportation Society of America conference in Detroit. Automotive News reports he also announced plans to offer vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication in a high-volume Cadillac crossover by 2023 — technology that will also eventually spread across the luxury brand's portfolio.
Super Cruise is GM's semi-autonomous, lane-centering driving system that uses lidar mapping, GPS, cameras and sensors. The system offers hands-free driving on the highway, with an infrared camera and lights that track the driver's head position to make sure the driver is paying attention, ready to take over when needed, and not nodding off. If it senses the driver is unresponsive, it can bring the vehicle to a stop on the shoulder and activate OnStar.
Super Cruise is already an option on the 2018 CT6 and standard on the Platinum trim model. You can read our First Drive review of the technology here.
Meanwhile, Cadillac launched vehicle-to-vehicle technology in the 2017 CTS sedan, allowing equipped Cadillacs to share information regarding speed, direction and location at distances of up to 980 feet to help avoid collisions. By going one step further with V2X, Cadillac can tip off drivers to hazardous road conditions, the status of traffic lights, work zones and threats of crashes.
It's the first major announcement from the luxury brand since the departure of former CEO Johan de Nysschen and his replacement by Steve Carlisle in April.
Related Video:
Mark Reuss, GM's executive vice president for global product development, made the announcement at the Intelligent Transportation Society of America conference in Detroit. Automotive News reports he also announced plans to offer vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication in a high-volume Cadillac crossover by 2023 — technology that will also eventually spread across the luxury brand's portfolio.
Super Cruise is GM's semi-autonomous, lane-centering driving system that uses lidar mapping, GPS, cameras and sensors. The system offers hands-free driving on the highway, with an infrared camera and lights that track the driver's head position to make sure the driver is paying attention, ready to take over when needed, and not nodding off. If it senses the driver is unresponsive, it can bring the vehicle to a stop on the shoulder and activate OnStar.
Super Cruise is already an option on the 2018 CT6 and standard on the Platinum trim model. You can read our First Drive review of the technology here.
Meanwhile, Cadillac launched vehicle-to-vehicle technology in the 2017 CTS sedan, allowing equipped Cadillacs to share information regarding speed, direction and location at distances of up to 980 feet to help avoid collisions. By going one step further with V2X, Cadillac can tip off drivers to hazardous road conditions, the status of traffic lights, work zones and threats of crashes.
It's the first major announcement from the luxury brand since the departure of former CEO Johan de Nysschen and his replacement by Steve Carlisle in April.
Related Video: