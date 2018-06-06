2019 Jeep Renegade revealed with a more mature, aggressive look

Jeep has finally revealed the refreshed 2019 Jeep Renegade compact crossover SUV. So far, only the exterior has been shown, and it does reveal a number of differences from the current model. At the front, we can see the Renegade now has available LED headlights similar to those offered on the Wrangler. The individual grille slats are wider with slimmer chrome bezels, which help to give it a more aggressive look. The front bumper has been completely redesigned, with the fog lights appearing to be bigger, and they now sit in the main lower grille. That grille is flanked by two triangular air inlets.
Around back, the Renegade is nearly unchanged. The taillights are the only major change, and the dark red lights lend a more premium, mature look to the little crossover. We also see that the Renegade now sports an obvious grab handle for opening the rear hatch.
Other details are scarce, as Jeep did not reveal much else with the two photos above. We've reached out to Jeep for more info but haven't received a response at the time of writing. We do know from the previous teaser of the new model that the Renegade will offer both three- and four-cylinder engines in Europe. The three-cylinder displaces 1 liter and makes about 120 horsepower, and the four-cylinder is available in two forms, one that makes 150 horsepower, and one that makes 180 horsepower. All of them are turbocharged. Spy shots have also hinted that the Renegade could also be getting a hybridized version.
Related Video:
Around back, the Renegade is nearly unchanged. The taillights are the only major change, and the dark red lights lend a more premium, mature look to the little crossover. We also see that the Renegade now sports an obvious grab handle for opening the rear hatch.
Other details are scarce, as Jeep did not reveal much else with the two photos above. We've reached out to Jeep for more info but haven't received a response at the time of writing. We do know from the previous teaser of the new model that the Renegade will offer both three- and four-cylinder engines in Europe. The three-cylinder displaces 1 liter and makes about 120 horsepower, and the four-cylinder is available in two forms, one that makes 150 horsepower, and one that makes 180 horsepower. All of them are turbocharged. Spy shots have also hinted that the Renegade could also be getting a hybridized version.
Related Video: