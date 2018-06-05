A journey to our driving future | Autoblog in Japan

TOKYO — We here at Autoblog recently went to Japan to drive cars, ride trains and talk to people about the past and future of mobility. In 1964, Japan hosted the Summer Olympics. To showcase to the world how far they had come since WWII, Japan launched its latest marvel in mobility, the Shinkansen (or as we call it, the Bullet Train). In 2020, Japan is hosting the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and this time the nation is prepared to showcase a huge push toward autonomous cars. Green Editor John Beltz Snyder, Senior Producer Christopher McGraw and Associate Producer Alexander Malburg traveled there to get a sense of the country's transportation ecosystem with the 2020 Games on the horizon, and we filmed the experience along the way.
In this series of videos, you'll see us try out car features that aren't yet available in the U.S., talk to an expert at Nissan about electric and autonomous mobility, ride the incredibly fast Shinkansen bullet train between Tokyo and Kyoto, pay homage to Soichiro Honda — and Ayrton Senna — at the Honda Collection Hall at Twin Ring Motegi, and see some beautiful and historic sites along the way.
Here's what we'll be showcasing from our trip to Japan. Check back here as we update the list with links to all the videos:
- Driving a Subaru WRX equipped with EyeSight with Touring Assist
- Reviewing the 2018 Nissan Leaf on the roads of Japan
- Testing ProPilot Park on the Nissan Leaf
- Talking with Nicholas Thomas, Nissan's director of electric vehicles
- How to ride the Shinkansen in Japan
- Touring the Honda Collection Hall
