2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera spied at Nurburgring in coupe form

We got one of our best looks at the upcoming 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera when a convertible Volante version was spied testing. This time, we get a preview of the coupe version out at the Nürburgring. For the most part, it looks like that convertible, but with the DB11's hard top and floating roof design. There are some other detail changes, though.
The next most obvious difference is the set of wheels on this coupe. The simple, thin, split five-spoke wheels of the Volante have been traded for more aggressive, more overtly styled wheels. They're still split five-spokes, but more angular and directional. In between the wheels, we see that the rocker panels have been redesigned. There are large openings behind the front wheels, and wide sills extend backward from those openings, eventually merging with the rear fenders.
At the back are yet more differences from the convertible. There's a much bigger diffuser at the rear bumper. The exhaust tips are now all the same size, instead of the small outboard ones on the Volante. The taillights are more covered up, too, and what we can see appears to be different and more simple than those on the convertible and normal DB11.
Finally, we get our first look at the inside of this new Aston. And it really does just look like the interior from the DB11. But if the exterior changes we've seen are any indication, there's a good chance that the interior could still see some updates.
We won't have to wait long to see the final product. Aston Martin announced that it would reveal the DBS Superleggera this month. It will be the company's new flagship sports car, and could have as much as 700 horsepower.
Related Video:
The next most obvious difference is the set of wheels on this coupe. The simple, thin, split five-spoke wheels of the Volante have been traded for more aggressive, more overtly styled wheels. They're still split five-spokes, but more angular and directional. In between the wheels, we see that the rocker panels have been redesigned. There are large openings behind the front wheels, and wide sills extend backward from those openings, eventually merging with the rear fenders.
At the back are yet more differences from the convertible. There's a much bigger diffuser at the rear bumper. The exhaust tips are now all the same size, instead of the small outboard ones on the Volante. The taillights are more covered up, too, and what we can see appears to be different and more simple than those on the convertible and normal DB11.
Finally, we get our first look at the inside of this new Aston. And it really does just look like the interior from the DB11. But if the exterior changes we've seen are any indication, there's a good chance that the interior could still see some updates.
We won't have to wait long to see the final product. Aston Martin announced that it would reveal the DBS Superleggera this month. It will be the company's new flagship sports car, and could have as much as 700 horsepower.
Related Video: