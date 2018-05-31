‘Wheeler Dealers’’ Edd China is back with new YouTube car restoration show

Right, then, time to get busy in the workshop again... this one's going to take a bit of time. https://t.co/Il2N49GAJi— Edd China (@TheEddChina) May 30, 2018
China announced his participation in the new series via Twitter. It's called "Built by Many." According to the company behind the show, it will feature many videos on just one car, unlike the single hour-long episodes for one car on "Wheeler Dealers." The series, according to the company behind the project, will include "a wealth of 'how to' videos, plus a backstory on the car and the history of the legendary marque." Apparently throughout the series the team will be looking at audience feedback for the development of the show, as well as even getting audience members to help out with the restoration at certain points.
The first project for China and his partner on the show, Al Cox, is a 1968 Jaguar E-Type coupe with a 4.2-liter straight-six. The car is shown in the video above, in which the E-Type becomes a surprisingly good sounding drum kit. An official trailer for the show will be released on June 1, and the first episode will be released near the end of the month.
