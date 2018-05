Nobe 100 is an EV with vintage cuteness ‘that you want to lick’

The world of electric cars just got a lot more adorable thanks to the Nobe 100, a three-wheeled EV built in Estonia and with throwback looks inspired by the Fiat 500 , the Saab 96 and the bubble-canopied Messerschmitt KR175. Capable of speeds up to 68 miles per hour and with a driving range of 136 miles per charge, the Nobe is an all-wheel-drive trike. Yes, power is sent to the two front wheels as well as the one in the back. According to Nobe's founder and CEO, Roman Muljar, one of the primary goals with the Nobe 100 was "to create something so effortlessly stylish that you want to lick it."We're not sure how many people are willing to lick an EV, though we appreciate Muljar's passion for his project!"We wanted to fuse together personality and conscience, not just inventing a more sustainable way to get around cities, but also making it a more exciting and charismatic experience than a petrol vehicle," said Muljar. "The Nobe 100 is a feat of engineering and design thinking. We haven't designed a new car , we've designed a new way to build and experience a car. We've reinvented the car from the wheels up."Grandiose comments are par for the course with startup car companies — Tesla , we're looking at you, kid — but credit Nobe for coming up with an EV that blends throwback design and a trick electric powertrain featuring not only the three-wheel drive but a removable battery pack tucked under the dashboard that outwardly looks like a leather suitcase. Why you'd want to have a battery pack double as a faux vintage suitcase, we're not not entirely sure. But like so much of the Nobe 100, function follows form, and the result is a visual treat for classic car fans.Nobe's three-wheeler has been talked about for months, but we now know more about its technical specs such as speed and range, not to mention its potential for U.S. sales and its price.Up front, the grille bears a strong resemblance to vintage Alfa Romeos . The tapering tail ends in a sleek single-bar taillamp, while narrow whitewall tires (remember those?) add to the overall vintage look and feel. The same theme carries into the minimalist cabin, where the driver is greeted by a large thin-rimmed steering wheel that looks like it could have been taken from a 1950s-era Mercedes 300SL.Inside, there is room for two passengers in the front and one on the rear seat. Facing the driver are two main gauges, including a speedometer that reads up to 100 kilometers per hour (about 60 mph) with a smaller dial integrated into it, showing amps and remaining electric range. Next to this is a large clock and, well, that's pretty much it for dials and switches.