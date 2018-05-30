Gran Turismo Sport update adds 9 more cars and Circuit de la Sarthe for free

Yet another big, free update for Gran Turismo Sport, the PlayStation 4-exclusive driving simulator, and it adds a track that, frankly, should have been there from the start: Circuit de la Sarthe. The track is the enormous course used for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. And while we complain that it should have been there from the beginning, we can't be too upset when it has been added back for free.
On top of the addition of the track, nine new cars become available, some of which include Le Mans greats from the late '80s and early '90s. Among those are the 1988 Jaguar XJR-9, 1989 Sauber Mercedes C9, and 1992 Nissan R92CP. A couple of Italian classics make an appearance in the form of the 1968 Fiat 500 F and 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 Bertone prototype, plus some more modern vehicles such as the 1996 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IV, 2015 Subaru BRZ, 2016 Renault Sport Clio RS 220 EDC Trophy, and the 2011 Renault Sport Megane Trophy Gr. 4 race car.
Rounding out the update are three new single-player race series, and a number of extra events for existing series. There are more locations for taking virtual photos of cars, too.
Related Video:
On top of the addition of the track, nine new cars become available, some of which include Le Mans greats from the late '80s and early '90s. Among those are the 1988 Jaguar XJR-9, 1989 Sauber Mercedes C9, and 1992 Nissan R92CP. A couple of Italian classics make an appearance in the form of the 1968 Fiat 500 F and 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 Bertone prototype, plus some more modern vehicles such as the 1996 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IV, 2015 Subaru BRZ, 2016 Renault Sport Clio RS 220 EDC Trophy, and the 2011 Renault Sport Megane Trophy Gr. 4 race car.
Rounding out the update are three new single-player race series, and a number of extra events for existing series. There are more locations for taking virtual photos of cars, too.
Related Video: