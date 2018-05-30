2020 Ford Escape will have a plug-in hybrid version

We've seen a number of new-generation 2020 Ford Escape crossover SUVs lately, and now we know that the conventional gas-only models will be joined by a plug-in hybrid variant. One of our spy photographers caught the PHEV crossover out testing, and managed to get a close-up of the fuel filler flap up on the front left fender. It's definitely not for gasoline, since that flap has been seen on the rear left flap, so it must be for electricity.
Aside from the added fuel door, there isn't much else that would identify this Escape as a hybrid. Odds are that badging and subtle details such as the grille will be tweaked to make it stand out from the normal models. It naturally shares the same lifted and stretched Ford Focus profile and lights of its gas-powered counterparts.
When the plug-in Escape is launched, it will be the first hybrid Escape since the previous non-plug-in version was discontinued after the 2012 model year. That was about the same time that the completely redesigned model was launched. As for specs, we'll have to wait and see, but we would expect the Escape PHEV to have an all-electric range of at least 22 miles to match the Outlander PHEV, and maybe closer to 26 miles to match the Kia Niro PHEV.
Related Video:
Aside from the added fuel door, there isn't much else that would identify this Escape as a hybrid. Odds are that badging and subtle details such as the grille will be tweaked to make it stand out from the normal models. It naturally shares the same lifted and stretched Ford Focus profile and lights of its gas-powered counterparts.
When the plug-in Escape is launched, it will be the first hybrid Escape since the previous non-plug-in version was discontinued after the 2012 model year. That was about the same time that the completely redesigned model was launched. As for specs, we'll have to wait and see, but we would expect the Escape PHEV to have an all-electric range of at least 22 miles to match the Outlander PHEV, and maybe closer to 26 miles to match the Kia Niro PHEV.
Related Video: