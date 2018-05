Rolls-Royce Cullinan configurator delivers a near-bespoke experience

Earlier this month we configured a McLaren Senna with the assistance of two representatives of McLaren Special Operations. In that piece we wrote about few chances there are for the online "shopper" to get a feel for the coachbuilt experience; the Ferrari LaFerrari configurator offered just three color options, for instance, and Bugatti removed the few variables it presented for the Chiron McLaren didn't build a public configurator for the Senna . It's the Rolls-Royce Cullinan to the rescue — at least for now — with a brand new configurator that can keep you busy for hours.The Cullinan configurator lists seven categories: Inspired Specs, Exterior Style, Exterior Options, Interior Style, Interior Options, Personalization, and Accessories. Inspired Specs comprises eight themes, such as the sassy Urban (Hero), and the self-evident Wellness or Indulgence. To play outside the lines, go to Exterior style to choose one of 16 colors, 23 Coachlines (pinstripes) in single or double lines, seven wheels, and two wheel detail options — whether or not to have the wheel centers matched to the body color. Polish the exterior details with four options for the Spirit of Ecstasy, a satin silver hood, or a tow hitch.