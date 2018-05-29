Rolls-Royce Cullinan configurator delivers a near-bespoke experience

Earlier this month we configured a McLaren Senna with the assistance of two representatives of McLaren Special Operations. In that piece we wrote about few chances there are for the online "shopper" to get a feel for the coachbuilt experience; the Ferrari LaFerrari configurator offered just three color options, for instance, and Bugatti removed the few variables it presented for the Chiron. McLaren didn't build a public configurator for the Senna. It's the Rolls-Royce Cullinan to the rescue — at least for now — with a brand new configurator that can keep you busy for hours.
The Cullinan configurator lists seven categories: Inspired Specs, Exterior Style, Exterior Options, Interior Style, Interior Options, Personalization, and Accessories. Inspired Specs comprises eight themes, such as the sassy Urban (Hero), and the self-evident Wellness or Indulgence. To play outside the lines, go to Exterior style to choose one of 16 colors, 23 Coachlines (pinstripes) in single or double lines, seven wheels, and two wheel detail options — whether or not to have the wheel centers matched to the body color. Polish the exterior details with four options for the Spirit of Ecstasy, a satin silver hood, or a tow hitch.
Take a breather and a cup of Lady Grey tea, then dive in again with the interior, starting with six potential "schemes" or a bespoke interior module. We haven't worked out the permutations, but you can create a wildly large number of different cabins with the 20 different interior colors. The seats alone offer color choices for the inserts, gussets, inners, main body, and valance and seat backs. You can specify a color for the sun visors. Harley Quinn would love it. And after all that, you've still got three more categories to work though.
We chose a Cullinan in Anthracite, with a double coachline in Creme Light, on 22-inch wheels, and with a trailer hitch — to tow our Icon A5 amphibious plane, because we already have a Ford F-450 Super Duty for the boat. A Tan interior mixed with Seashell accents should be a fine place to hear nothing of the outside world thanks to Rolls-Royce's sandwiched windows. But we're considering going with Ardent Red instead, so we'll see you over at the configurator.
