Audi Q8 SUV further detailed in official sketches

The slow-trickle build-up to the official Audi Q8 reveal continues, with the German brand releasing a pair of sketches on Twitter that show the flagship SUV's front and rear ends.
The renderings offer a few details that were difficult to pick up in previous spy shots of the unadorned crossover. They show an imposing front end with pronounced hood creases, an oversized hexagonal grille with vertical chrome slats, LED headlights and concept-y rearview side mirrors. In back, we see the rakish rear hatch, brake lights connected by a narrow band across the rear fascia, high creased fenders above the wheel wells and integrated trapezoidal exhausts. It's fitted with large wheels that figure to be sized down on the car set to be revealed next week in Shanghai.
Audi hasn't exactly been reserved about hyping this vehicle, producing a five-part video miniseries (of which three are currently available) called "Q8 Unleashed" featuring characters named Sandra and Quentin: "an extravagant power couple from the Golden State" who "had it all." There have also been previously released teaser images. Described by Audi as a combination of luxury coupe and sporty SUV, it's based on the Q8 Concept Audi revealed at the 2017 Detroit auto show and will be positioned just above the three-row Q7, with which it shares the same MLB platform.
Audi also appears to be planning RS and S versions.
The Q8 makes its official debut June 5 at the Audi China Brand Summit Shenzhen in Shanghai and is expected to begin production later this year.
Related Video:
The renderings offer a few details that were difficult to pick up in previous spy shots of the unadorned crossover. They show an imposing front end with pronounced hood creases, an oversized hexagonal grille with vertical chrome slats, LED headlights and concept-y rearview side mirrors. In back, we see the rakish rear hatch, brake lights connected by a narrow band across the rear fascia, high creased fenders above the wheel wells and integrated trapezoidal exhausts. It's fitted with large wheels that figure to be sized down on the car set to be revealed next week in Shanghai.
Audi hasn't exactly been reserved about hyping this vehicle, producing a five-part video miniseries (of which three are currently available) called "Q8 Unleashed" featuring characters named Sandra and Quentin: "an extravagant power couple from the Golden State" who "had it all." There have also been previously released teaser images. Described by Audi as a combination of luxury coupe and sporty SUV, it's based on the Q8 Concept Audi revealed at the 2017 Detroit auto show and will be positioned just above the three-row Q7, with which it shares the same MLB platform.
Audi also appears to be planning RS and S versions.
The Q8 makes its official debut June 5 at the Audi China Brand Summit Shenzhen in Shanghai and is expected to begin production later this year.
Related Video: