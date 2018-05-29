2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53 will probably cost over $95,000

Though Mercedes-Benz hasn't announced pricing and availability for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53 and the 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 coupe and convertible for the U.S., it has announced both for Europe. All three models will hit European dealers in August. The cheapest is the E53 coupe at 81,592 euros, followed by the CLS53 at 84,430 euros, and the E53 convertible at 87,066 euros.
Converting those prices to U.S. dollars, we find that the E53 coupe starts at $94,472, the CLS53 at $97,758, and the E53 convertible at $100,810. Now, it is possible that these prices could be lower or higher for the U.S. market. But we have reason to believe the prices won't change much. Looking at starting prices for the E-Class sedan, we found that a U.S.-market E-Class starts at $52,950 without destination charge, and a German-market E-Class starts at $51,946 when converted to U.S. dollars.
Regardless of absolute final pricing, all three of these models will come with a hopped-up version of Mercedes-Benz's new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six. It makes 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. Odds are all three models will become available in the U.S. not long after the European versions roll out.
