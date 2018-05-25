Why you'll pay a lot more for gas this Memorial Day weekend

If you're on the road this holiday weekend, you'll notice — or maybe you already have — that gasoline prices are up. The national average is $2.97 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA. That's up 25 percent from the year-ago average of $2.37.
AAA says 15 states are averaging $3 a gallon or more. And if you're in California, you're seeing the worst of it — an average price of $3.72. In a couple of California counties, the average for a gallon of regular even breaks $4.
A quick rundown as to why:
The good news? Prices generally drop back off a bit in summer after Memorial Day.
Drive safely this weekend.
- Demand and consumption are up: Strong consumer confidence and low unemployment right now mean people are driving more — and driving more less-efficient trucks and SUVs too. Some 36.6 million Americans will travel on this, the biggest driving weekend of the year, AAA says, and that's up 5 percent over last year.
- Crude is up: Brent crude oil influences gasoline prices. And it's up 50 percent from last year, at around $80 a barrel.
- Supply is down: OPEC and Russia have cranked back production, starting last year, to offset shale production in North America. So as demand is up, supply is down. "The Saudis are quite enjoying $80 prices," said Michael Tran, global energy strategist at RBC Capital Markets, to CNN.
- Iran deal is kaput: Crude prices are up $10 a barrel since President Trump backed away from the Iran nuclear deal. The market figures new sanctions against Iran will limit its oil output.
