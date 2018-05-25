2019 Ford Mustang GT500 first official image finally revealed

Ford's monster Mustang, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, has been partly revealed by an official image showing off the top of the sports car. And man, does it look mean. The huge vent looks to be almost half the length of the hood, with a whole series of slats to channel hot air out of the engine bay. The vent is also slightly wider than the racing stripes that run the full length of the car. It's also mounted in what looks like quite a tall hood cowl.
Moving backward, we see that most of the middle is, unsurprisingly, unchanged, but the back has a huge rear wing. It doesn't look quite as brash as the wing you'll find on a Camaro ZL1 1LE, what with that car's inset stanchions. But it still looks more aggressive than the one on the GT350R, and it's clearly made of carbon fiber.
These body upgrades all complement the aggressive front fascia Ford showed a few months ago. That nose prominently features the Shelby Cobra badge in the main grille. That grille also looks as though it encompasses the lower opening, too, giving the whole car a much larger maw. The big hood bulge seen in the teaser above also looks aggressive from the front. A deep chin spoiler was also visible in the front end teaser and tips of it in the photo above.
We actually know a fair bit about the car already. It will have a supercharged V8 making more than 700 horsepower. That means it will outgun both the 650-horsepower Camaro ZL1, both in normal and 1LE form, as well as the Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcats. The only one it won't quite out gun is the Dodge Challenger Demon, but then 840 horsepower is a tough number to hit. It will be interesting to see whether it can match the 750-horsepower Corvette ZR1.
Spy shots and video have also revealed the engine will be coupled to the buyer's choice of either a traditional manual transmission, or some form of automatic. We're expecting the production model to be fully revealed possibly by the end of the year, or maybe even at the Detroit Auto Show in January.
