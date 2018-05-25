Video

4 key changes to the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

From shocks to seats, a more rugged Raptor

May 25th 2018 at 12:00PM
The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor gets fancy new shocks and off-road cruise control. Some nice new seats are available, too.

Pricing for the 2019 Raptor and its various new parts have not been announced yet. But it will go on sale by the end of the year.

Four features on the new Ford F-150 Raptor you'll love:
  • Trail control maintains speed and adjusts where power is sent
  • Fox racing shocks feature electronic adjustability, which fully stiffens shocks when the truck is airborne.
  • New colors: Ford Performance Blue, Velocity Blue, and Agate Black
  • And new Recaro sport seats

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Ford Truck Off-Road 2019 ford raptor trucks
