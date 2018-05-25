4 key changes to the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

Pricing for the 2019 Raptor and its various new parts have not been announced yet. But it will go on sale by the end of the year.
Four features on the new Ford F-150 Raptor you'll love:
- Trail control maintains speed and adjusts where power is sent
- Fox racing shocks feature electronic adjustability, which fully stiffens shocks when the truck is airborne.
- New colors: Ford Performance Blue, Velocity Blue, and Agate Black
- And new Recaro sport seats
