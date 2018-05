Silverados, Raptors and a 710 horsepower McLaren | Autoblog Podcast #542

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. We talk about driving the new engines in the upcoming 2019 Chevy Silverado, updates to the Ford F-150 Raptor and a purple McLaren 720S that briefly passed through our office. As always, we also help a listener buy a new car in our "Spend My Money" segment.

Autoblog Podcast #542

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Get The Podcast

iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Cars we've been driving: Chevy Silverado, McLaren 720S

Ford F-150 Raptor Updates

Best food for road trips

Spend my money