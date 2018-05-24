Podcast

Silverados, Raptors and a 710 horsepower McLaren | Autoblog Podcast #542

We talk trucks and a purple supercar

May 24th 2018 at 5:15PM
On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. We talk about driving the new engines in the upcoming 2019 Chevy Silverado, updates to the Ford F-150 Raptor and a purple McLaren 720S that briefly passed through our office. As always, we also help a listener buy a new car in our "Spend My Money" segment.

Autoblog Podcast #542

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown Feedback
Related Video:

Podcasts Chevrolet Ford McLaren Coupe Truck Performance Supercars 2019 chevy silverado 2019 ford f-150 2019 ford f-150 raptor chevy silverado ford f-150 ford f-150 raptor mclaren 720s
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X