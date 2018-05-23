2019 Audi S8 spied completely uncovered at the Nurburgring

The extra-fast version of Audi's flagship A8, the 2019 Audi S8, is basically ready to go if these spy shots are any indication. The super sedan was spied without any camouflage at all, sliding around on the Nürburgring. Though subtle, there are a number of visual cues that give it away as the performance version of the full-size Audi.
Up front, a grille slot is opened up around the bottom portion of the main grille. The lip on the front bumper appears to be slightly deeper and more aggressive. The reshaped bumper blends into the widened side skirts added to the flanks.
The biggest visual change is at the back, though. Here, the bumper has been given an extension to match up with the side skirts. It also has a faux diffuser look. The integrated exhaust tips of the standard A8 go away, too, in favor of quad oval tips that are a staple of high-performance Audis. There's also a little grille added to the rear bumper that seems to evoke the Audi R8.
We expect the S8 to make its official debut sometime this year. A recent rumor says it will likely be powered by a version of the Panamera's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 making 535 horsepower. A 621-horsepower hybrid V8 could come later.
