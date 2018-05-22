The Pentagon’s microwave vehicle stopper

It's nonlethal, as long as you're not a car

May 22nd 2018 at 7:04PM
The Radio Frequency Vehicle Stopper (RFVS) is a device that immobilizes a vehicle while in motion. Spearheaded by the Pentagon's Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program (JNLWD), it will stop vehicles from attacking pedestrians in urban environments or military areas. The system disrupts the vehicle's electrical components to cause the engine to stall.

The vehicle stopper shoots high-powered microwaves disabling the vehicle's electrical components. Once the vehicle has stopped, law officials step in to capture the assailant.

Two versions of the RFVS will built: A 50-meter device that can be fitted onto trucks or vehicles, and a 100-meter version that remains in place for a barrier protection and at checkpoints, roadblocks and for force protection.

