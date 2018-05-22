Pentagon’s microwave weapon stops vehicles in their tracks

The vehicle stopper shoots high-powered microwaves disabling the vehicle's electrical components. Once the vehicle has stopped, law officials step in to capture the assailant.
Two versions of the RFVS will built: A 50-meter device that can be fitted onto trucks or vehicles, and a 100-meter version that remains in place for a barrier protection and at checkpoints, roadblocks and for force protection.
How do you feel about the device?
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.