Watch VW test the I.D. R Pikes Peak race car aerodynamics

Volkswagen is very serious about taking the electric car record at Pikes Peak this year with the I.D. R Pikes Peak race car. And any racing team knows that to do well, you need a car that can stick to the road, hence VW's extensive aerodynamics testing, which is shown off in the video above.
One of the interesting aspects of VW's testing and development is the 1/2-scale I.D. R Pikes Peak model. The baby I.D. was constructed in part with 3D-printed parts, and then many of those parts were redesigned and replaced with other 3D-printed parts. This allowed VW to test out many different aero parts quickly. And the company made a lot of parts. One of the VW testers in the video says over 2,000 parts were printed for the test car.
Volkswagen had some other nifty tidbits to share about the aerodynamics of the car, too. For one thing, the company explains that it was able to reduce or eliminate many drag-creating air intakes for cooling, since the electric powertrain runs cooler than a conventional internal combustion engine. VW also notes that the giant wings are necessary to produce downforce at high-altitude in thin air. Apparently the car's setup is such that, even at high-altitude, it can produce more downforce than the 2,500-pound weight of the car.
The first on-course testing of the I.D. R Pikes Peak will be in May. The 680-horsepower electric race car will later compete at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, where driver Romain Dumas will attempt to beat the current 8:57.11 record time for EVs.
