BMW iNext design concept teased, full reveal later this year

We have very few details on the BMW iNext project. The new EV is set to go on sale in 2021, will have 435 miles of range and self-driving technology. BMW has described the vehicle as its "technology flagship," so expect every last bit of tech the German automaker has to be packed inside. Still, we don't even know what the new model will look like. It could be a sedan, hatchback or crossover. Each seems as equally likely as the other. Well, we will soon see the iNext — at least an early concept.
At Annual General Meeting of shareholders, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Harald Krüger unveiled an early design concept. Unfortunately, all we get to see in an illustration of the vehicles profile. It's definitely going to be either a crossover or hatchback. Based on the wheelbase, it should be fairly large, too. At least larger than the current BMW i3.
The most interesting design feature is the window frame. It's shaped like the grille on the new BMW Concept iX3, itself a take on the automaker's iconic kidney grille. We'll have to wait until later this year for the full public reveal.
Related Video:
At Annual General Meeting of shareholders, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Harald Krüger unveiled an early design concept. Unfortunately, all we get to see in an illustration of the vehicles profile. It's definitely going to be either a crossover or hatchback. Based on the wheelbase, it should be fairly large, too. At least larger than the current BMW i3.
The most interesting design feature is the window frame. It's shaped like the grille on the new BMW Concept iX3, itself a take on the automaker's iconic kidney grille. We'll have to wait until later this year for the full public reveal.
Related Video: