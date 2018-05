Other subcompact crossovers we think should get the performance treatment

And with all this in mind, we were pondering what other little crossovers would be good for receiving the performance treatment. So we've come up with a list of hypothetical sporty cute utes in no particular order, along with how feasible/likely they are. Most of them are pretty unlikely, but we can dream, can't we? Ford EcoSport ST We've learned that Hyundai's engineers are working on a high-performance N version of the Hyundai Kona subcompact crossover SUV. And while people might cringe at the idea of putting effort into making a crossover sporty, we're not opposed to the idea. It worked pretty well in the case of the Nissan Juke Nismo RS , and now that it's gone, really the only sporty little crossover left is the Mini Countryman S and John Cooper Works . And if we're stuck in a crossover world, why not have ones that are really fun?And with all this in mind, we were pondering what other little crossovers would be good for receiving the performance treatment. So we've come up with a list of hypothetical sporty cute utes in no particular order, along with how feasible/likely they are. Most of them are pretty unlikely, but we can dream, can't we?



First on our list is a tiny crossover that, we must confess, isn't our favorite. But a big reason for that is a lack of power, and slightly disconcerting high-speed handling, despite the very good steering and response . Those chief complaints could be fixed with an extra dose of power and some revamped suspension, plus a requisite ST badge. We suspect it might not be too difficult to add the power, either, since the current EcoSport is based on the outgoing Fiesta , which already has a U.S. approved ST version with a nearly 200-horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder. The result could be a Fiesta ST with more cargo space and a more popular body style, potentially without too much development cost. Ford has even shown a willingness to create ST crossovers with the soon-to-be-released Edge ST. Sounds like the kind of product a less car-friendly Ford could be really interested in.

Mazdaspeed CX-3