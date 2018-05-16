Porsche 911 Speedster spied testing with new GT3

The last Porsche 911 Speedster was a limited-production special that marked the end of the 997-generation 911. We've seen spy photos of that car's follow-up a few times by now, each revealing a little bit more than the last. From what we can tell, the new model is essentially a drop-top version of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3, 500 horsepower naturally-aspirated flat-six and all.
Really, this looks like a GT3 Touring with a roof similar to that on a 911 Cabriolet. If you look closely, you can see it's not quite the same. The back half of the convertible top has some camouflage. Based on these images, it looks like it attaches in the same way as the upcoming Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder. Beyond the roof, the Speedster swipes the bumpers and wheels from the GT3 parts bin. We're hoping it has the car's slick manual transmission, too.
Expect to see the 911 Speedster's debut sometime this fall. If you want one, you should be making calls to your local dealer ASAP. The last model was limited to just 356 examples. We expect the new one to be in similar short supply.
