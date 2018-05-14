Nissan Rogue Sport crossover is next to get ProPilot Assist

Nissan is expanding its ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous system to two more crossovers in North America in late 2018. The Rogue Sport in the U.S. and the Qashqai in Canada will get the technology, which Nissan says is now in more than 120,000 vehicles globally.
For the U.S., the Rogue Sport is the fourth Nissan model to get the technology, joining its kin the top-selling Rogue, the all-electric Leaf and the 2019 Altima midsize sedan, which of course isn't yet on sale. It made its debut in 2016 on the Japanese-market Serena minivan and also is offered on the European Qashqai and Japan's X-Trail.
ProPilot is a semi-autonomous driving technology that provides assistance with steering, acceleration and braking on highways. It also helps drivers stay centered in the lane, recognizes other cars and adjusts speed accordingly, navigates stop-and-go traffic, and maintains a set speed and distance from vehicles ahead. Autoblog most recently test-drove a 2018 Rogue fitted with ProPilot from Detroit to Chicago.
Nissan says 20 models in 20 markets will adopt ProPilot by the end of its fiscal 2022.
