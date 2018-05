2020 Ford Shelby GT500 spy video reveals automatic transmission

Beyond the video, there isn't much here that we haven't already seen. The front fascia has more aggressive intakes than a GT350 and uses the headlights from the pre-2018-refresh Mustang . Though it's a little difficult to make out, the cobra badge rests right in the center of the grille. The louvered hood packs a prominent bulge in the center, making room for what we believe to be a supercharger. The brakes appear to be larger than those on the GT350, but we'll have to wait for the full reveal to get the full details.