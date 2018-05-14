2020 Ford Shelby GT500 spy video reveals automatic transmission

The Ford Shelby GT500 is coming soon, and its 700 horsepower V8 should give the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and Chevy Camaro ZL1 a run for their money. Details beyond a vague horsepower rating remain scarce, but we do have a few batches of spy photos to pull from. Thanks to our trusty spy photographers, we now have a short video of a prototype with a mean idle and shifts from a automatic transmission.
Although interior spy shots show a six-speed shifter, the upshifts in the video are far too quick to be done manually. It's most likely the new 10-speed automatic that was co-developed with GM. It's optional in the Camaro ZL1 and 2018 Ford Mustang (including our new long-term GT) and standard on most variants of the Ford F-150, including the Raptor. In its sportiest setting, the transmission locks out the top four gears and behaves like a six-speed automatic. The Camaro ZL1 already makes 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, so the GT500's 700-plus horsepower output isn't that far of a stretch.
Beyond the video, there isn't much here that we haven't already seen. The front fascia has more aggressive intakes than a GT350 and uses the headlights from the pre-2018-refresh Mustang. Though it's a little difficult to make out, the cobra badge rests right in the center of the grille. The louvered hood packs a prominent bulge in the center, making room for what we believe to be a supercharger. The brakes appear to be larger than those on the GT350, but we'll have to wait for the full reveal to get the full details.
