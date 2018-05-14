2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante breaks cover

With less than a month to go before the official unveiling, it appears that the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera has been spied in Volante convertible form. The car is very clearly related to the DB11 GT sports car currently available, but with a number of updates. It should also be lighter (hence the Superleggera name) and more powerful.
The most notable exterior change is in the front fascia, particularly the main grille. The traditional Aston grille shape has been stretched downward in the style of the Rapide and the Vantage AMR Pro. It also ditches the classic slats for an aggressive black mesh. Flanking the grille are two large air inlets that surely provide more cooling to the engine. Their positioning would be ideal for brake cooling, too.
On the hood, the new DBS Superleggera gets two large vents right in the middle. Based on a teaser image, there will be Superleggera badging in a classical script next to the vents. The hood also has a bit of a raised dome down the middle.
Moving around to the side, the car is basically unchanged save for deeper side skirts. The rear also lacks much in the way of changes. It has sprouted an additional pair of exhaust tips. Interestingly, each side has a small tip and a large one. We're not sure if this is a stop-gap measure for the prototype, or if the different-sized tips will be a production feature.
When the car is revealed in June, it will come with a version of the twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 found in the DB11. It will almost certainly have more power than existing DB11 models, meaning it will have more than the 630 horsepower of the DB11 AMR. Rumors have even indicated as much as 700 horsepower. With the Superleggera name, it will likely be lighter than existing DB11s, too. And of course, expect a price above other DB11s.
Related Video:
The most notable exterior change is in the front fascia, particularly the main grille. The traditional Aston grille shape has been stretched downward in the style of the Rapide and the Vantage AMR Pro. It also ditches the classic slats for an aggressive black mesh. Flanking the grille are two large air inlets that surely provide more cooling to the engine. Their positioning would be ideal for brake cooling, too.
On the hood, the new DBS Superleggera gets two large vents right in the middle. Based on a teaser image, there will be Superleggera badging in a classical script next to the vents. The hood also has a bit of a raised dome down the middle.
Moving around to the side, the car is basically unchanged save for deeper side skirts. The rear also lacks much in the way of changes. It has sprouted an additional pair of exhaust tips. Interestingly, each side has a small tip and a large one. We're not sure if this is a stop-gap measure for the prototype, or if the different-sized tips will be a production feature.
When the car is revealed in June, it will come with a version of the twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 found in the DB11. It will almost certainly have more power than existing DB11 models, meaning it will have more than the 630 horsepower of the DB11 AMR. Rumors have even indicated as much as 700 horsepower. With the Superleggera name, it will likely be lighter than existing DB11s, too. And of course, expect a price above other DB11s.
Related Video: