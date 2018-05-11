Our favorite '90s cars | Autoblog Podcast #540

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Beltz Snyder and Senior Editor Alex Kierstein. We talk about our favorite cars from the 1990s, and the ones we've been driving recently. We also speculate about the BMW M7, talk about the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door, and reach a consensus (sort of) in this week's "Spend My Money" segment.
Autoblog Podcast #540
- Our favorite '90s cars
- Cars we've been driving: Toyota Prius C, Volvo S90, Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk
- BMW trademarks M7
- Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1
- Spend my money
