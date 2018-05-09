Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 sends old model out with 600-horsepower bang

Time is nearly up for the outgoing Aston Martin Vantage coupe and convertible now that the new model has been released, but thanks to one fan of the car, it's going out in style. The company has created a special version of the Aston Martin V12 Vantage called the V600 at the request of a customer, and it will build just 14 of them, seven in each body style.
It's apparently a tribute to the 1998 V8 Vantage V600, which had a supercharged V8 making 600 horsepower. Under the hood of this new iteration is a 600 horsepower naturally aspirated V12, which is even more potent than the V12 Vantage AMR. It's also exclusively paired to a seven-speed manual transmission.
But the powertrain isn't the only unique aspect of the car. The hood is given a menacing bulge, and the louvered vents of the regular V12 Vantage have been replaced by more subtle circular holes arranged in a shape similar to the standard vents. The vents in the fenders have been changed as well, this time to something similar to those of the new Vantage. Up front, a grille shaped like that of the Rapide AMR replaces the normal one, and it has a unique mesh insert. In the back, the V600 gets a custom diffuser and quad exhaust tips. The interior features loads of carbon fiber, dark anodized aluminum trim and leather.
Aston Martin didn't announce pricing for the V600, so it's fair to assume it's a lot. These special-edition cars are still available to purchase, though, unlike many special supercars that sell out before they're revealed. The company expects to deliver the cars in the third quarter of this year.
