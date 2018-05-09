2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat gets a Challenger-style intake in the grille

Yesterday, we discovered that Dodge was working on some sort of update to the nose of the Charger Hellcat. Today, Dodge revealed what the change is. It's a new grille with an intake outlet.
Basically, the 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat will have the equivalent of the Challenger Hellcat's intake headlight. But since there isn't a convenient light to cut a hole in, Dodge just put a bigger hole in the grille next to the driver's side headlight. Presumably it leads right to the intake box like the intake on the Challenger.
Close examination also reveals that the mesh has changed, as well. The 2019 model's grille has a bit more detail, and the openings are more round than the current model. No other aspects of the updated model have been revealed, but those details should come when the car is fully revealed this summer, along with the new Challenger.
Related Video:
