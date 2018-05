2018 Nissan Kicks starts at under $19,000

We're a bit split in the office about the introduction of the 2018 Nissan Kicks compact crossover and its replacement of the quirky Juke , but one thing we're in agreement about is that the price is a definite improvement. The base model 2018 Nissan Kicks S starts at $18,965, which is more than $2,000 less than the base model Juke in its final 2017 model year.There are two more trim levels above the S, too. The mid-level Kicks SV starts at $20,665, and the top-level SR starts at $21,265. The top-level SR is just $40 more than that base-level Nissan Juke In addition to the lower price, the Kicks offers a few other advantages over its predecessor. Its estimated 33 mpg combined fuel economy rating is 4 mpg better than the most efficient front-drive Juke. It also has nearly 15 more cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats with a total of 25.3. But on the flip side, the Kicks has much less power and torque at 125 horsepower and 115 pound-feet, and there isn't an optional all-wheel-drive system or a manual transmission.All Kicks models come with standard automatic emergency braking, automatic headlights and a rear-view camera. Inside there's a standard 7-inch touchscreen with available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. SV and SR trim levels get standard blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning. The SR can also be had with a Premium Package that adds heated front seats, a Bose sound system, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter.Nissan Kicks crossovers will be hitting dealers very soon, given that the company's estimated arrival is this spring.