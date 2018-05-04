New Nissan Star Wars ad stars dog that looks like Chewbacca

A not-so-long time ago, in a marketer's office not that far away, someone saw that there was going to be a new Star Wars movie called "Rogue One" and said, "Hey, Nissan sells a car called the Rogue. This is a perfect! Call up George Lucas immediately, or Mickey Mouse, or whoever's in charge over there."
And so a marketing relationship was born. Even after "Rogue One," Nissan has used its relationship with the Star Wars franchise to highlight its higher-tech features like ProPilot Assist. That's exactly what this latest "Straight Down the Center" commercial does.
Using scenes and characters from the upcoming "Solo: A Star Wars Story," it draw parallels between Chewbacca relying on a new droid from the movie, L3-37, to pilot the Millenium Falcon through a pair of Imperial Star Destroyers, and a dog that looks like Chewbacca relying on its human owner and a Nissan Rogue equipped with ProPilot Assist to get him through a center highway lane bookended by big rigs. It totally makes us want to see the movie AND buy a Nissan Rogue. Maybe. Yay advertising.
Nissan has also introduced a "Best in the Galaxy" sweepstakes where people can virtually customize a Nissan Rogue, Titan or 2019 Altima with design elements inspired by "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Pasting a giant sticker of Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian on the hood of an Altima is sadly not an option. It should be. Get on that, Nissan. Upon completing one's customization, you are entered to win an exclusive replica of a Range Trooper helmet from the film.
"Solo" arrives in theaters May 25, 2018. Star Wars fans will complain about it May 26.
