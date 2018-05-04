This kind of creepy Ghost Minitaur robot looks freaky fast

GhostRobotics has created a small robot that is capable of jumping obstacles and climbing structures. Ghost Minitaur was developed for scientific research, public safety, and warfare. The all-terrain robot is agile and adaptable to its surroundings. Learn more at ghostrobotics.io



Transcript: This robot looks freaky fast. Ghost Minitaur from GhostRobotics is a lightweight unmanned robot. Developed for scientific research, public safety, and warfare. This all-terrain robot is able to lower itself by 11 inches to reach its destination. It's also capable of jumping over obstacles and climbing structures.



Ghost Minitaur uses new tech called 'torque estimation' which allows it to use its motors as sensors. This allows the bot to react quickly and adapt to unique surroundings and surfaces. Ghost Minitaur starts at $11,500. Do you think this robot is cute or creepy?

