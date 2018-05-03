Continuation Aston Martin DB4 GTs unleashed at Silverstone track day

The first customers for the Aston Martin DB4 GT continuation cars have now gotten to experience track time in them. Aston arranged a customer track day at Silverstone, with five continuation GTs stretching their legs on the legendary circuit.
The continuation cars are a 25-car run built by Newport Pagnell's Aston Martin Works, after the original 1959 recipe. The manufacturer has dedicated a two-year international track driving program for the cars, and the next event after Silverstone will be the Rockingham circuit in the UK on June 21. The third track day will take place in Le Mans on July 27 — more tracks will be announced later.
The events have driving trainers to instruct DB4 GT owners about handling their cars the way they are supposed to, or as Aston's press release puts it: "They will help customers master driving techniques from an era when track driving was more art than science." Well put. One of the instructors is Aston Martin Racing driver Darren Turner, three-time Le Mans class winner.
If you can't quite swing it to get yourself a real continuation Aston, there's also a more modern opportunity waiting to be seized: a DB5 replica based on — of all things — a Honda S2000. As its dimensions are just a bit off, the car seems to be a cross between The Car and a David Brown Speedback, and it retains the S2000 interior. The asking price is an eye-watering $95,000, which is still a lot less than a continuation DB4 GT.
