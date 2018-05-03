Chevy C8 mid-engine Corvette hits public streets

After years of watching the mid-engine Chevy Corvette C8 behind proving ground fencing, we finally get a look at the super 'Vette on public roads. These spy shots show the car out testing along with a Porsche 911 Carrera S and two C7 Corvettes. The one behind the 911 appears to be a Z06, and a ZR1 can be spotted in the background of another photo.
Visually, there isn't much new here compared with the last C8 we saw. We get glimpses of the rear diffuser and exhaust tips, as well as the side skirts. They appear to be unchanged. Those side skirts do reveal part of what looks to be a fairly large intake vent along the side, which considering the car's engine placement isn't surprising.
We do see two sets of wheels that look production ready. The first appeared on the prototype we saw in the winter. The other is flashier with the centers of the spokes featuring a machined or polished finish along with small black-painted spokes coming off the centers.
Long ago, it appeared that the mid-engine Corvette would appear in 2019. While still possible, we also wouldn't be surprised if that gets moved further down the calendar. CAD drawings have revealed both naturally aspirated and twin-turbocharged V8 engines in mid-engine placements. The naturally aspirated engine is probably a version of the current LT1 pushrod engine found in the C7 Corvette Stingray and Grand Sport, as well as the Camaro SS. The twin-turbo engine appears to be new and is double-overhead cam. Though it would be natural to assume the Bowling Green-built twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter V8 going in the CT6 V-Sport, but former Cadillac boss Johan de Nysschen said that wasn't going to happen. But, the Corvette might get a version of it with more displacement. Previous rumors have mentioned a 5.5-liter engine, and a 4.2-liter engine was mentioned in those same rumors.
