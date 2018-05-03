BMW M5 Competition Package details leaked ahead of reveal

There are new details about BMW's forthcoming Competition Package for the 600-horsepower M5 sedan, which the automaker plans to unveil next week. A member of the Bimmerpost online forum from Australia claims to have one on order and claims to have received the information from BMW Australia, Munich and the local dealer.
The user reiterates earlier rumors that the hyper sedan will deliver 25 extra horsepower. That will take the M5 from 0-62 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and from 0-124 mph in 10.8 seconds, with a top speed of about 190 mph. Motor 1 reports the car will get an extra 37 pound-feet of torque, raising the specs of the 4.4-liter biturbo V8 to 625 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, giving it an extra 22 ponies above the Mercedes-AMG E63 S but 37 lb-ft less torque.
Carbon ceramic brakes, according to the Bimmerpost member, are not included, which if true is a departure from prior conventional wisdom but may help keep the price down for the tuning package.
Elsewhere, there's reportedly Sports Exhaust — reportedly not the full lightweight titanium exhaust, but "more cracks and louder" — a lowered and firmer suspension, and Y-spoke alloy wheels. There's an M carbon engine cover and Competition illuminated door sills. And it will come with black badging, with a rear M5 Competition logo, black front and side grills, blacked-out lower rear bumper and a high-gloss black rear boot lip.
Pricing isn't yet clear but will reportedly hew closely to the price for the previous-gen M5 Competition Package, which was about $7,300. The all-wheel-drive 2018 M5 starts at $103,595, meaning the Competition Package would nudge it up to around $111,000. Production reportedly begins in July, with deliveries starting in September.
BMW is expected to make the unveiling May 8, so we'll get official details then.
