Nissan Rogue Hybrid price jumps for 2018

The 2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid is more expensive across the board. The base SV model sees an increase of $815 over the previous model year, bringing the starting price of a front-drive version to $27,995. The higher-level SL trim sees a bigger increase of $1,255 over all 2017 versions. That makes the base price for a front-drive SL $33,355. Adding all-wheel drive to either trim adds another $1,350.
Nissan does add a few nice features to justify the price increase. All 2018 Rogue Hybrids now get an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, along with a motion-sensing back hatch. More safety and convenience features come on the SL trim now including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-departure warning. Adaptive cruise control is now an option on the SV model via the SV Premium Package.
The Rogue Hybrid is still only available in the western United States. It is available right now, so if you're living in that part of the country, you can check one out.
