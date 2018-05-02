Brabham BT62 supercar and its naturally aspirated V8 revealed

Brabham, a name long associated with racing, and intends to return to Le Mans, has just revealed its new supercar, the BT62. And from the looks of it, it's pretty typical modern supercar design. There are all manner of cavities from scoops to vents, channels to grilles. It's a very swoopy, curvy design that almost looks like a Lamborghini from a world where the company focused on curves instead of angles. Inside looks very purposeful but well crafted. Everything is in carbon fiber, and the seats are incredibly close together. Ahead of the racing-style steering wheel, complete with all sorts of knobs and buttons, is a screen for instruments, and in the center stack is a screen for other funtions.
Under the carbon fiber skin is a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8 making 700 horsepower and 492 pound-feet of torque. That engine sounds pretty remarkable, too, based on the sound sample the company released earlier. It's paired to a six-speed sequential transmission, and it powers the rear wheels exclusively. An enormous rear wing is capable of providing 2,646 pounds of downforce, which is over 500 pounds more than the car's weight of 2,143 pounds. Stopping the featherweight supercar are disc brakes with six-piston calipers at all four corners.
Brabham will only build 70 of these cars, and they'll sell for about $1.4 million. The first 35 will wear color schemes based on race-winning Brabhams of the past. New owners will get training on how to drive it, and deliveries begin later this year.
