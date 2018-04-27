Pininfarina-designed H500 sedan and K350 crossover presented in Beijing

At Geneva, the Hong Kong-based Hybrid Kinetic Group unveiled the Pininfarina-designed HK GT, which is a gullwing door luxury EV on an aluminum chassis. Now, a month later at the Beijing show, two other Pininfarina concepts join the HK GT.
In addition to the HK GT, there's now the H500 four-passenger sedan. It's a swoopily designed, copper-colored affair with touchscreens for both front and rear passengers, and the displays extend to all doors. The driver's information is distributed to three screens.
The K350, on the other hand, is a compact SUV, which is targeted at a younger demographic than the other vehicles. Like the H500, it's a four-seater, with a raised console in place of the rear middle seat. The window line kicks up in the rear pillars to meet with the floating roof, and there's a full-width taillight panel like on the H500.
According to Pininfarina, the three concepts share an HK-developed electric powertrain, rated at over 400 horsepower. They have a range extender, enabling them to reach a range of over 600 miles. All three models are said to reach a top speed of over 150 miles per hour, with a 0-60 time of under five seconds. With the combined headlight-grille treatment, the vehicles also share a family look despite being very different from each other. Detailed images of the concepts are provided in the gallery above.
The vehicles are still clearly concepts, but they should spawn production versions soon, as Pininfarina is eager to make the Hybrid Kinetic partnership a lasting one. Pininfarina CEO Silvio Pietro Angori says: "We are creating a new range of electric vehicles together and preparing the way for their commercial debut with the presentation of the first Hybrid Kinetic produced car for the international market. The three models presented in Beijing are just another step forward in a long-term and fruitful relationship."
